$21.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to announce $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 billion and the highest is $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ET opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

