22,915 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 94.7% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after buying an additional 744,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 622,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 7,209,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,199,514. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

