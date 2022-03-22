2,552 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,691. The stock has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $333.80 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.