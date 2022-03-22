3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in 3M by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.59. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

