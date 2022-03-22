$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

QUIK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.