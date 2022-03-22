$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $267.15.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

