4,253 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

