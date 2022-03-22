49,015 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 5,005,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

