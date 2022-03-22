5,411 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

