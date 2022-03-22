$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) will announce $551.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

WAL stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

