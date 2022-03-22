$6.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35. McKesson reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $23.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $299.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

