$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $876.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $833.46 million to $1.03 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,559. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

