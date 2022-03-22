Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

