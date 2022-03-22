Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.
Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.