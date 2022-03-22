Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.