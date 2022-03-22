Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,929 shares in the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.