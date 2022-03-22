Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of FANG opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

