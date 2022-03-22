Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.