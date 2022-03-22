Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

