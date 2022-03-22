Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.83.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.45. 4,958,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.34.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

