AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $182,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

