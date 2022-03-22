AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

DSEP stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31.

