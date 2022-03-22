AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 1,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

