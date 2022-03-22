AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 707 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.