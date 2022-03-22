AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

