AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

