AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.