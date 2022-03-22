AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

