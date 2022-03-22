Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

AEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 749,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aegon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

