Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

