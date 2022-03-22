Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $317,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. 6,284,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.