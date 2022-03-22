Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $511,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,794,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. The company has a market capitalization of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

