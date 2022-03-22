Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

