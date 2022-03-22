Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Leggett & Platt comprises 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,515 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 1,116,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Leggett & Platt Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.