Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

AGTI stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $3,780,015.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Agiliti by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

