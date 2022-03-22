Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

