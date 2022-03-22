Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet, increase in cash collections and improved aircraft sales activity are driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In February, the company’s board approved a share-buyback program worth $150 million. Strong freight and cargo markets, as well as improving ai-travel demand are supporting lease demand for the company’s aircraft. On the flip side, delivery delays from Airbus and Boeing continue to plague the company. Escalating expenses (up 13% in 2021) due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are an added headwind for the company. Air Lease’s declining cash and cash equivalents is also concerning.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 26.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 706,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

