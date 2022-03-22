Akroma Market Capitalization Achieves $24,575.82 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $24,575.82 and approximately $341.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.94 or 0.07043989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

