Allworth Financial LP Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.46. 5,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

