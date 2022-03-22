Allworth Financial LP Buys 318,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.04% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,893,000 after acquiring an additional 91,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

