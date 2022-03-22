Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 45,657 Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 594,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,911,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,389. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

