Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,497 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

