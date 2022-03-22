Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 1,862.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

USXF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,892. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.