Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 168,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

