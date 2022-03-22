Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,159 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 146,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

