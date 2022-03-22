Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 1,047,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

