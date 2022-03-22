Allworth Financial LP Sells 77,141 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,141 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

