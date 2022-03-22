Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.03. 938,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.