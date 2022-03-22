AltaGas (ALA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AltaGas (TSE: ALA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/7/2022 – AltaGas was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
ALA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,735. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.35 and a twelve month high of C$29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.
