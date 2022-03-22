AltaGas (ALA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AltaGas (TSE: ALA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – AltaGas was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

ALA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,735. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.35 and a twelve month high of C$29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

