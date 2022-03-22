Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,442. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ameresco by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

