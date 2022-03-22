American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,741 shares of company stock worth $2,547,269. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

